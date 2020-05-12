Overview

Ever read a recipe and think to yourself: This could be a delicious discovery, or it could be a disaster?

When I saw Tyler Kord’s Spicy Chocolate Milk-Simmered Chicken in “Food 52 Dynamite Chicken” (Ten Speed Press, 2019), I took one of those cocked-eyebrow pauses.

[Go ahead, have chocolate for dinner: Why you should cook with it, and not just dessert]

It is so simple — combine chocolate milk, jalapeños, chili powder and chicken in a skillet and simmer — that I knew it would be easy. I just wondered if there was enough there to create any complexity of flavor.

No one wants a plate of sweet, mushy chicken.

Still, I’m always on the lookout for a fresh approach to chicken. I cook with it often and, apparently, so do you, because poultry recipes draw LOTS of eyes and emails from Post readers. Often, I fall back on slight variations of tried-and-true recipes with onions, garlic, citrus and olive oil.

[ Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.]

I knew I had to test this recipe to see if it lived up to Kord’s description in the cookbook: “This chicken may just be one of the most interesting and weird-good things you will make from a cookbook.”

I wasn’t worried about the combination of flavors because, as Kord noted: “Chicken and chile and chocolate have a long and beautiful history in the form of mole, from the state of Puebla, Mexico.”

(I know you have had mole, and this is no mole — the complex, celebrated Mexican sauce that is made with traditional techniques and beloved flavors that vary from family to family and region to region.)

The flavor combination sounded promising.

Another thing the dish had going for it: I have marinated and poached chicken in dairy and turned out juicy, flavorful pieces.

[7 recipes for those dark-chocolate cravings]

So, I made it and I knew it was good even before I tasted it. As soon as my dining partner dug in, I got that little moment of silence — first bite, second bite and then eye contact with little nods of approval. I love that moment. I wait for that moment — whether I’m cooking for two, as I am so often right now — or a table full of friends. Don’t you?

My one caveat is to buy or make good-quality, full-fat chocolate milk for the cup used in the recipe. The better the chocolate, the better the sauce. The bone-in, skin-on thighs add richness to the sauce as well, but you could use other pieces.

Kord recommends serving the chicken with sauteed zucchini and a grain, such as quinoa. Those two mild sides balance the rich, rich sauce. I served it with farro, and that was terrific. It could be good with boiled potatoes or with long-grain rice as well.

If you have chocolate chicken left over, Kord recommends stuffing some in a corn tortilla or using the chicken to fill out a savory pie.

Spicy Chocolate Milk-Simmered Chicken

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKEN

1 cup whole-fat chocolate milk

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 jalapeños, stemmed and split lengthwise

2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds)

FOR THE ZUCCHINI

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 zucchinis (about 1 pound total), sliced 1/2-inch thick

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, minced

Cooked grain, such as farro, quinoa or rice, for serving

Cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

In a saucepan, stir together the chocolate milk, chili powder, jalapeños and 2 teaspoons salt until combined. Add the chicken thighs, bone side down. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the chicken is tender, for 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 2

While the chicken is cooking, in a large saute pan over high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the zucchini and the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini begins to caramelize and soften but has not turned to mush, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

Step 3

Remove the zucchini from the heat and keep warm until ready to serve. Serve the chicken and zucchini warm over cooked grains, garnished with cilantro, if using.

Nutrition

Calories: 451; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 169 mg; Sodium: 1245 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 34 g.