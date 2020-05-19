The story has been updated.

On May 7, cookbook author and recipe columnist Alison Roman was trying to plot out a future in the food world without selling out or turning into a caricature. Nearly two weeks later, her biweekly food column for the New York Times is on temporary hiatus after she lambasted Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo’s career choices in an interview that quickly went viral.

A spokesman for the Times confirmed that Roman’s column was on “temporary leave.” He declined to comment further. The Daily Beast broke the news earlier Tuesday.

The Times hit the pause button on Roman’s recipes after the author started dishing on Teigen and organization maven Kondo in an interview this month with the New Consumer. Both objects of Roman’s ire are, as many noted, women of color. On Teigen, Roman suggested the model and fellow cookbook author had sold out:

She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of [expletive] money.

Roman then alerted readers to what she considered the hypocrisy of Kondo’s charge to declutter our lives while trying to sell us more stuff. “Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” Roman told the New Consumer’s Dan Frommer.

The comments sparked a wide-ranging conversation on social media about white privilege, white feminism, a lack of diversity in food media, casual racism, hollow apologies, women who take down women, online conspiracy theories, the inanity of celebrity feuds and other topics, some obviously more weighty than others.

Roman initially deflected and offered what some considered an insincere apology. But on May 11, she wrote a full-throated mea culpa that apparently went a long way toward mending her relationship with Teigen. It should be noted that Teigen said she had “signed on to executive produce” a TV cooking show starring Roman. Teigen accepted the apology graciously, offering her own Twitter thread in return.

“I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other!” Teigen tweeted.

The news about Roman’s leave of absence with the Times was in the early stages of Twitter commentary by Tuesday evening.

bret stephens tried to get a college professor fired. an NYT editor e-mailed roxane gay's publisher to ask for an "enormous" apology. glenn thrush was accused by multiple women of unwanted groping and they all still have jobs. https://t.co/NluNhVqzn5 — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 19, 2020

This surprises me. After Gabrielle Hamilton partnered with Ken Friedman to rehabilitate the Spotted Pig (and arguably Ken's image) after his #MeToo expose [in... the NYT!!!], they had her keep publishing her column https://t.co/dkb3qbsApS — Hillary Dixler Canavan (@hillarydixler) May 19, 2020

Glad that Alison Roman is canceled or whatever due to my jealousy of the success of anyone younger than me — Liz (@ooodalishis) May 19, 2020

Teigen was quiet for about a day after the news broke, but on Wednesday, she came to Roman’s defense in a tweet.

I I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back. https://t.co/lKwRwNPcla — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

“I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real,” Teigen wrote. “When I said I don’t believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don’t agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back.”

A spokesman for the New York Times declined to respond to Teigen’s call to bring Roman back.

