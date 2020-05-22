When you’ve exhausted your reserves of big-batch recipes and leftovers, you’re looking for a way to get dinner on the table quickly.

Each of these dishes comes together in 40 minutes or less. Want more options? Check out our Recipe Finder for even more Dinner in Minutes favorites.

Polenta With Balsamic Scallion Greens, above. Balsamic vinegar gives this creamy bowl of polenta a brightness complemented by juicy tomatoes and those windowsill scallions you’re growing.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Pork and Cabbage With Mustard Cream Sauce. Cabbage is easy to keep on hand because it lasts so long in the fridge, but you’ll gobble it up quick when it’s covered in a luscious mustard cream sauce.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chicken Orzo Soup With Pesto. Whether you need to be soothed emotionally or physically, turn to this lemony soup. In just 25 minutes, you’ll have a warm and springy bowl.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Brown Sugar and Chili-Rubbed Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner. A quick spice rub makes this a sheet pan supper you’ll love. The best part? One pan means fewer dishes to do.

[Help dinner go swimmingly with these 8 salmon recipes]



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Lentil Salad With Roasted Potato Wedges. A hearty pile of lentils and spiced potatoes makes for a salad we’ll keep in our back pocket for years.

[6 recipes that showcase the tiny but mighty lentil]

More from Voraciously:

Home-delivered muffulettas, deep-dish pizza, brisket and more bring iconic American tastes to your table

A breezy barley risotto gets a boost from goat cheese and cider

7 recipes to capture the massive flavor of tiny tomatoes