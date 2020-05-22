Overview

With their billowing dome and custardy centers, popovers appear impressive and complicated, but they require just a handful of ingredients, a bowl and a whisk. If you don’t have specialty popover pans, with spaced deep cups, regular muffin tins will work just as well — just be sure to give your popovers the space they need by skipping every other cup in a regular muffin tin, as described below.

Storage: Popovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

1 cup (240 milliliters) whole or reduced-fat milk

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) heavy cream (optional)

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup (125 grams) sourdough starter discard (unfed)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (50 grams) shredded Gruyere cheese (may be substituted with another melting cheese or a hard cheese, such as Parmesan)

Neutral oil, unsalted butter or cooking spray, for greasing

Steps

Step 1

Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and place a muffin pan on the rack. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the milk and cream until just slightly warm to the touch.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the warm milk-cream mixture with the eggs and butter; then add the starter, salt and pepper. Whisk in the flour and the cheese. (Do not overmix; a few small lumps are fine.) The batter will be the consistency of heavy cream and look slightly curdled.

Step 3

Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven, and spray it thoroughly with non-stick pan spray, or brush it generously with oil or melted butter. Quickly pour the batter into the cups, filling them almost to the top. Popovers will nearly double in size and may topple a bit, so to prevent popovers from touching one another, fill every other cup with the batter to give them room to rise.

Step 4

Bake for 15 minutes, then decrease the oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until the popovers are golden brown. Using tongs, carefully lift the popovers out of the muffin tin and serve.

From Olga Massov.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 224; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 112 mg; Sodium: 330 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 10 g.