For many of us, this Memorial Day weekend will look rather different. Gone will be the huge block parties. Instead, we’ll be gathering in smaller groups, with mostly just family.

So, you may not need or want the big-batch recipes that are standard fare for the holiday. If that’s the case, here are some ideas — largely grill-related — from our archives that are designed for fewer people.

Classic Barbecue Chicken, above. It’s hard to imagine summer’s kickoff without a platter of saucy barbecue chicken. There’s nothing fancy here, just good sauce and perfectly cooked meat. It feeds a modest four to six, and leftovers would be more than welcome.



Chili-Lime Pork and Mango Skewers With Avocado Mash. For something that’s more of a departure from your typical holiday weekend fare, check out this vibrant offering from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger.

Grilled Hoisin-Garlic Shrimp. Here’s another recipe that keeps the servings low with a fast, cook-friendly skewer presentation.



Charred Shishito Peppers. The recipe says four servings, but I’m going to be frank: I could probably consume all 16 to 20 peppers in one sitting. They’re so snackable, you’ll have no problem going through these with a small group.



Grilled Fingerling Potatoes. A manageable one pound of small potatoes serves four — or, again, just me. They’re simply tossed with garlic butter, or you can use them as the base for your own potato salad. If you’re after more of a traditional potato salad experience, try scaling down (or not!) this Mustard and Dill Potato Salad.



Raspberries With Cocoa Whipped Cream. It’s simple but delightful. And this of course would be great if you swapped in strawberries that are in season.

