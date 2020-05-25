The unassuming little green pea makes itself at home in just about any dish. Its bright green hue is a welcome nod to spring. Fresh or frozen, you can toss peas into savory recipes without thinking too hard about adjusting the cooking time.

We pulled together a batch of great green pea recipes to demonstrate. Not seeing the pea dish of your dreams? Search peas in our Recipe Finder.

Orzo Skillet With Salmon, Peas, Dill and Feta. This dish is a perfect example of versatility. You can mix and match flavorings, and you know what will always fit right in? Peas.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Zucchini, Pea and Spinach Salad. The secret here? Zippy preserved lemon livens up these green veggies.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sweet Pea Toasts With Feta. Smashing sweet peas on toasts can be the start of a great breakfast or snack.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Pea, Za’atar and Feta Fritters. Peas can be crispy, too. Fry them up. A little za’atar goes a long way toward flavoring these little cakes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post/food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Pea, Ricotta and Mint Gazpacho. If you’ve never considered blending peas into a soup, now is the time.



(Photo by Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Radish and Pea Slaw. This crunchy, mayo-free slaw with fresh peas could be a hot contender for any cookout table.

