There are so many different forms of mustard in the world, from the yellow squiggle on a hot dog to the powdered stuff in a tin. I love them all for the spicy zing that they bring to salads, sauces, glazes and, in their humblest iteration, a simple condiment. The recipes below are just a few of our favorite dishes featuring mustard; for more, check out our Recipe Finder!

Now, onto the mustard.

Honey-Mustard Glazed Salmon With Endive and Green Apple Salad, above. Looking for something light? Say no more. Sweeten up mustard with honey to glaze quick-cooking salmon, and serve alongside a bright salad.

Pork Chops and Cabbage With Mustard Cream Sauce. If you want to go in a heartier direction, a creamy mustard sauce pairs perfectly with pork and cabbage in this classic combo.



Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage. Let cabbage make up the base of this tangy-sweet roasted chicken. Chicken drippings flavor the cabbage and grainy mustard ensures a crunchy bite.



Mustard and Dill Potato Salad. Step aside, mayo! Mustard, vinegar and pickles come together to make a zippy potato salad.



Chicken Thighs With Mustard-Orange Sauce. Sweetness and citrus are mustard’s best buds. Orange gives you both!

