You could use a treat. Why not a doughnut? From fluffy and yeasted to cakey, from puffy and fried to soft and baked, here are our favorite doughnut recipes.
Cinnamon Baked Doughnuts, above. No yeast and no frying needed here in these cakey, classic doughnuts.
Baked Buttermilk Nutella Ganache Doughnuts. You know you love Nutella, so here’s another way to show it: covering soft, baked, yeasted doughnuts with silky ganache. You’re welcome.
Salted Tahini Doughnuts. Here’s another yeast-free option for doughnut lovers everywhere.
Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts. Yes, this does require a cup of vanilla extract. That is not a typo.
Cider-Glazed Italian Doughnuts. Little golden-brown zeppole with an appley glaze? Yes, please!
