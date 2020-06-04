You could use a treat. Why not a doughnut? From fluffy and yeasted to cakey, from puffy and fried to soft and baked, here are our favorite doughnut recipes.

[8 sweet and savory recipes for doorstep drop-offs and care packages]

Cinnamon Baked Doughnuts, above. No yeast and no frying needed here in these cakey, classic doughnuts.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post.)

Baked Buttermilk Nutella Ganache Doughnuts. You know you love Nutella, so here’s another way to show it: covering soft, baked, yeasted doughnuts with silky ganache. You’re welcome.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Salted Tahini Doughnuts. Here’s another yeast-free option for doughnut lovers everywhere.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts. Yes, this does require a cup of vanilla extract. That is not a typo.



(Marge Ely for The Washington Post)

Cider-Glazed Italian Doughnuts. Little golden-brown zeppole with an appley glaze? Yes, please!

More from Voraciously:

Fresh asparagus stars in a quick-cooking, citrusy stir-fry with salmon

Restaurants have lost so much in the pandemic, but what I miss most is you

In the protests over George Floyd’s death, restaurants become flash points of class disparity