Surely I can’t be the only one whose understanding of cherries as a youth started and ended with the glossy red maraschino. I knew those brashly bright, achingly sweet specimens from ice cream sundaes and Shirley Temples, but the fresh ones? Those took a bit longer to become a staple of my diet. But once they did, oh boy. I’d sit down and eat bowlfuls at a time. And still do.

While the timing varies, of course, a lot of us are just getting primed for peak cherry season. I buy them by the quart (or more) at my farmers market. Most of the time, I eat them on their own. I suspect a lot of you do, too. Even the biggest cherry eaters can go overboard, though, so if you end up in need of a few more ideas for how to get through your stash, here are some options from our Recipe Finder.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Almond Gazpacho With Cherries and Flowers. The sweet, red cherries make for a stunning visual and flavor contrast against the garlicky, white soup.

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Any-Fruit Cobbler. As the name indicates, let your imagination run wild with this simple cast-iron dessert. Use cherries on their own or mixed with your choice of other fruit.

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Summer Fruit Crumble. Similarly, this baked dish with a crunchier topping is a homey way to get through a bunch of cherries. When I tested the recipe, I made it with blueberries, blackberries, cherries and raspberries. So good.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Warm Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad With Cherries. If you go with canned chickpeas and precooked brown rice, this is an especially low lift. Either way, the instructions are essentially “stir together.”



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grilled Radicchio With Cherry-Balsamic Dressing. The dressing pairs so well with the vivid radicchio, though you could always just make the vinaigrette to add to your favorite salad.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Cherry and the Cane. I can hardly think of anything else I’d rather be drinking on a hot afternoon.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cherry Pizza. This is definitely one of the more unexpected desserts I’ve tested in my years here, and it was simply stunning.



(The Washington Post)

Sour Cherry Crumb Bars. If you don’t want to go all out for a sour cherry pie, this sheet-pan dessert will help you satisfy your craving.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Fried Sweet Cherry Pies. These qualify as more of a project, though the effort is well worth the result. Sweet cherries are combined with dried tart cherries in the filling for double the fruit power.

