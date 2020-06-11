You already know how powerful condiments can be, so let’s shine a spotlight on one of our favorites: harissa.

Harissa is a spicy chile paste used in North African and Middle Eastern cooking. While the ingredients themselves vary regionally, it usually includes peppers, garlic, olive oil and spices.

We think it can go just about anywhere, but here are a few of our favorite ways to use the harissa’s heat from our archives. You’ll find even more ways to feature it by searching our Recipe Finder.

Harissa-Roasted Carrot and Bean Dip, above. Putting harissa into a dip is a no-brainer. It’s a quick, effortless way to incorporate the chile paste with maximum payoff.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Turkey Meatballs and Grated Fresh Tomato Sauce With Harissa. You’ll sometimes find tomato in harissa blends, and for good reason! If your quarantine garden is already yielding some tomatoes, it’s time to partner them with harissa for this quick and flavorful dish.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Harissa-Stuffed Bell Peppers. From our Plant Powered newsletter series comes this veggie version of stuffed bell peppers featuring harissa as the main flavor driver.

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa. With harissa around, you don’t need to complicate your kitchen. Slice up cauliflower and halloumi, crisp it under the broiler and let harissa do the heavy lifting.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Harissa Dutch Baby With Tomatoes and Mozzarella. Dutch babies are a fun and easy pancake, meaning they’re great for ingredient and flavor experimentation. Take them into savory territory by blending harissa into the batter.

