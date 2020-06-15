You already know blenders are a useful kitchen tool for making smoothies, milkshakes, soups and even Dutch babies.
With summer upon us, we thought it was a good time for a refresher on ways to use that blender to make savory meals that aren’t too heavy, too hot, too much for the weather.
Almond Gazpacho With Cherries and Flowers, above. Perhaps you’re already familiar with the more well-known tomato-based gazpacho. Time to pivot to this lesser-known, but equally delicious gazpacho, ajo blanco. This garlicky, creamy soup is a blank slate for any toppings you want. Traditionally, grapes are the garnish of choice, though we liked cherries. Add edible flowers, when you feel fancy.
Sunflower Ranch Dressing. Vegan ranch? Yes. Soak sunflower seeds and let them whir up into a super-creamy dressing that you can serve with crudite, on top your favorite salad and with pizza.
Cashew Green Goddess Dip. Green goddess dressing is an herbaceous favorite. Turn it into a dip for crisp vegetables, too.
Cauliflower Gazpacho. One more chilled soup for summer. Chef Carla Hall helped staff writer Emily Heil craft this gorgeous soup from Emily’s kitchen pantry staples. It’s a winner in our book.
Red Chilaquiles (Chilaquiles Rojos). You could rely on a can of enchilada sauce, or you could follow a few steps and add a few ingredients to kick it into high gear. The resultant sauce should not be limited to chilaquiles — you can use it anywhere.
Spicy Tahini Pasta. The blender allows you to cut the work and ensure a creamy texture in this tahini sauce.
