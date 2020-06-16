Just hours after the news broke that Kayleigh McEnany would become President Trump’s fourth press secretary, reporters had unearthed tweets from 2012 that showed McEnany expressing support for the widely debunked theory that President Barack Obama was born outside the United States.

The sleuths, however, clearly missed a tweet. It was sent from McEnany the same year, and it’s now generating almost as much snark as her birther commentary from nearly eight years ago.

“FUN FACT:,” McEnany tweeted, “@dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza”

[This Juneteenth, I don’t feel like celebrating. Instead, I’m cooking barbecue in memory of Black lives lost.]

She didn’t use a period to complete her sentence, either because the comment was open-ended or because she’s a millennial with an aversion to punctuation.

FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 9, 2012

Less than an hour later on that November evening in 2012, someone from the official Domino’s Pizza account responded to McEnany’s tweet: “That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!”

Rick Wilson, a longtime Republican strategist who has become one of Trump’s fiercest critics, is apparently the one who resurfaced the old tweet, adding his own commentary: “You just killed your brand.” He used a period because, presumably, he’s a boomer, but the never-Trumper also ended the tweet with a hashtag #ETTD, a reference to Wilson’s 2018 book, “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

[I volunteered at World Central Kitchen to feed the hungry. I ended up finding the meaning I needed]

Wilson’s apparent attempt to tarnish Domino’s with a tweet issued when McEnany was a 24-year-old producer for former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee’s show on Fox News — and not the White House press secretary — drew mixed reaction. In fact, it would be fair to say most were on the side of the pizza delivery giant.

It’s 8 years old. She was an anonymous young person who liked it probably because it is what she ate growing up. And they said thank you. I am@not a fan of the Trump administration but this is a reach and pretty unfair — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) June 16, 2020

They killed it 8 years ago? Dude, c’mon. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2020

Bye bye Domino's! — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) June 16, 2020

Did you seriously dig through 8 years of tweets to find one from Domino’s where they responded to a young woman when she was 24? Who, then, 8 years later worked for a politician you dislike, just to try to get Domino’s to do what? Work on their clairvoyance? pic.twitter.com/uHhzPgo9i7 — Jon (@faroutmadman) June 16, 2020

This is weird. You get how weird this makes you look, right? A boiler plate ‘thank you’ from a brand account from nearly a decade ago pic.twitter.com/EhcyR88Oxh — Candice Cane 🕙 (@CandiceLen) June 16, 2020

Domino’s has suffered no apparent fallout because of the resurfaced tweet, a company spokeswoman noted in an email to The Washington Post. “None that I am aware of right now,” wrote Jenny Fouracre, director of public relations.

“We continue to be shocked that someone decided to pass off a ‘thank you’ tweet from 2012 as a political statement in 2020. We have responded appropriately,” Fouracre said in an email.

Fouracre means that the Domino’s account responded to Wilson’s original tweet:

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

It’s just company policy, Fouracre noted, to thank customers when appropriate.

“Since the beginning (not just since the beginning of social media), we have had a consistent protocol: We say thank you when people compliment us,” Fouracre emailed. “If they have a concern, we try to fix it. Most, if not all, retail and consumer brands do this. Being responsive to customers is not political.”

[Black chefs have overcome countless obstacles. This might be the hardest yet.]

The real transgression here, at least among pizza lovers, is McEnany’s opinion on pies. She seems to think a mass-produced round is superior to New York City-style pizza, a take that can get you run out of any one of the city’s boroughs. In the Big Apple, it’s practically a sport to defend New York pizza against all-comers.

A native of Northern Virginia, New York-based chef and restaurateur David Chang had a number of pointed responses to McEnany’s opinion, some of which were unprintable here.

My new favorite pizza delivery chain is jet pizza from Michigan. So happy they expanded to nyc. Tremendous stuff. — Dave Chang (@davidchang) June 16, 2020

First, don’t confuse Dominos with pizza. And second, I appreciate you confirming that @Dominos is consumed by individuals who clearly lack sound decision-making skills. — J C Hjemvick (@JHjemvick) June 16, 2020

Ed Levine, founder of Serious Eats and the ultimate New York food connoisseur, borrowed a page from McEnany’s boss to frame his response. Levine, I should note, is something of a pizza snob. He wrote “Pizza: A Slice of Heaven: The Ultimate Pizza Guide and Companion” in 2005.



“McEnany’s assertion that Domino’s is wayyyy (does she really need four ‘ys’ to make her point?) better than any New York pizza is a prime example of fake news at its most fake,” Levine wrote in an email to The Post. “In fact, it’s not just fake news. It’s downright delusional. If The Washington Post could give more four Pinocchios to any given lie, now is the time. Even ten would not be enough.”

Levine seems to be arguing for the bottomless Pinocchio for this statement.

For her part, McEnany is not backing down, not completely at least. In response to a request for comment from The Post, her office pointed to a tweet she had pinned to her personal account. It reads: “I LOVE @dominos (and also @pizzahut)!”

But, you’ll note, she is no longer drawing any comparisons to New York pizza.

More from Voraciously:

With a new series of her own, Padma Lakshmi is at the top of her game

If you’re tempted to publicly criticize your restaurant takeout order, here’s a thought: Don’t.

Bon Appétit’s editor resigns after ‘brownface’ photo and allegations of discrimination