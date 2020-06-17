For an unknown duration, Twitter locked José Andrés out of his own account, depriving nearly 1 million followers of the humanitarian chef’s status updates as his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, and countless volunteers serve hundreds of thousands of meals a day during a global pandemic.

It was a song that apparently knocked the world’s most powerful chef briefly off the platform. One of his favorite songs at that.



[I volunteered at World Central Kitchen to feed the hungry. I ended up finding the meaning I needed.]

Twitter, according to a company spokeswoman, had received a complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) for a video Andrés posted on April 13, in which the chef and his three daughters prepare pasta with eggplant and chickpeas. The tweet is now history, but the same video was cross-posted to the chef’s Instagram account. The 20-minute video can also be found on Andrés’s own web site.

Amazing that @Twitter Will suspend me and take out content #chefsforthepeople recipes without really a detailed explanation of why or whom.....I’m guilty before a judge will Rule..... pic.twitter.com/ydcgh5Xi5n — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 17, 2020

The video follows Andrés and his daughters — Carlota, Ines and Lucia — as they improvise a pasta recipe in the family’s Bethesda kitchen. It’s part of a charming cooking-at-home series that Andrés has promoted on his social media accounts since the pandemic forced everyone into quarantine. In the offending video, Andrés hams it up in front of the camera, complaining that cooks buy a lot of wonderful spices, only to let them waste away in a pantry. His daughters gently tease him, as only they can. And together, they clap, dance and sing along to Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía’s “Malamente,” one of their favorite songs.

“We love Rosalía. She’s super-nice. She couldn’t be nicer,” Andrés tells the camera.

[Quaker is dropping the Aunt Jemima image and name after recognizing they are ‘based on a racial stereotype’]

Apparently, the people who monitor the use of her music filed a DMCA complaint about Andrés’s tweet, for an apparent copyright infringement, which led to an official takedown notice, one of thousands of such notices that affect content on Twitter and Periscope every month, including a recent George Floyd tribute video by President Trump’s campaign. In the company’s latest transparency report, which covers January to June 2019, the top copyright reporter was the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, a company that protects the interests of the music industry, including issues of copyright infringement.

“Malamente” would seem to be the only element in the video that is protected by a copyright.

Last year, Universal Music Publishing Group announced that it had signed an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing deal with Rosalía, a multiple Latin Grammy Award winner. In its announcement, UMPG said Rosalía “has become Latin Music’s breakout artist of the year and a fast-rising global crossover success.” UMPG did not return an email for confirmation that it had filed the copyright complaint against Andrés. “Malamente,” in fact, was released before Rosalia signed with UMPG.

When Andrés announced that his account had been locked, his followers decried the unfairness of it, assuming he had run afoul of the same policies that had caused Twitter to limit access to Trump’s tweets about the protests in Minneapolis or to slap warning labels on his posts about mail-in ballots. Some even appealed to Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, to fix the situation.

It’s a double-standard farce, is what it is. @twitter blocks heroes and good people while allowing a “president” (sic) to incite violence and put people’s lives in danger. It’s criminal. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) June 17, 2020

You deserve a Nobel Prize, Chef, not a lock from Twitter. Geez. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 17, 2020

@Jack Please fix this ASAP. @chefjoseandres a great humanitarian he does not deserve a suspension. You should be giving him an award instead. — LTS📢 (@LisaToddSutton) June 17, 2020

But by mid-day Wednesday, Andrés was back on Twitter. He even thanked Dorsey for getting the issue resolved, so the chef could start reporting again from Marbella, Spain, where he was visiting World Central Kitchen relief kitchens and its affiliated partners. To date, the organization has prepared and served about 17 million meals in 218 cities. Andrés could not be reached for comment.



Two million of those meals, Andrés reported via Twitter, were in Spain.

Twitter is fixed...thank you @jack...NOW Reporting in from Marbella! Not a time to celebrate but 2 million meals served in Spain thanks to @WCKitchen teams&partners. Even if we don’t see it—the hunger is real...I promise I am going to work hard to make sure we have no food lines. pic.twitter.com/H94Zh0YbNQ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 17, 2020

Read more on Voraciously:

‘There is no playbook’: Restaurants are closing again after workers test positive for coronavirus

A never-Trumper tried to drag Domino’s over an 8-year-old tweet. The pizza giant was just saying thanks

With a new series of her own, Padma Lakshmi is at the top of her game