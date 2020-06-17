In 1966, the Aunt Jemima brand launched a new syrup to go along with its popular pancake mix. The slogan, according to the company’s timeline, was “Aunt Jemima, what took you so long?”

That’s the question many people are asking after the iconic brand announced on Wednesday it is changing its name and retiring its mascot, a black woman whose character was originally based on the stereotype of the enslaved “mammy” who raised her master’s white children.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of parent company Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.

In its 130-year history, Aunt Jemima had evolved. In 1989, the company noted that she had debuted a more “contemporary look,” with pearl earrings and a lace collar in place of her original headscarf. The brand has been criticized over the years for retaining even the modernized mascot, but in recent weeks, fueled by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and calls for racial equity in all aspects of American life, attention had shifted to the brand.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 3 million times, the singer Kirby posted a video in which she explained to viewers how to “make a non-racist breakfast.” She brandished a box of Aunt Jemima mix while reciting some of the brand’s history: how its creator got the name from minstrel shows (“think: blackface” she says), how the original mascot was a woman who traveled around for the company, making pancakes “and telling stories of the good old South.”

“Black lives matter, people,” Kirby says as she dumps the contents of the box down the sink. “Even on the breakfast.”

In its press release, the company said that packaging without the image of Aunt Jemima would begin to appear in the fourth quarter of the year and that after that, the company would rebrand.

“We are starting by removing the image and changing the name,” Kroepfl said in the release. “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

The Aunt Jemima brand, which is owned by PepsiCo, pledged to donate at least $5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community,” the press release said.