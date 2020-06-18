My family celebrated Father’s Day a week early. Not for any particular reason — my mom just got the date wrong. We fired up the grill in the backyard and put together a mini-barbecue for a tasty and compact celebration.

Now that we’ve rehearsed with this tiny-cue, we feel confident enough to do it again. You, however, won’t need a rehearsal with one of these trusty recipes for your grill or grill pan.

If grill marks feel like a key component of Father’s Day celebrations, check them out and create your own little party for dad.

Cumin-Rubbed Flank Steak With Chimichurri Potatoes, above. This quick, spiced steak with its herbaceous potatoes makes for an excellent centerpiece to a mini-feast.



Grilled Chicken Thighs With Pickled White Barbecue Sauce. If your dad prefers a chicken entree, a zippy barbecue sauce will liven up his plate.



Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt. You could even start up the grill pan for breakfast. Use your trusty pan to quickly cook thinly sliced zucchini. Cover in yogurt sauce, and then add the final touch: a fried egg.



Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. If your dad’s a vegetarian, he’ll love these sandwiches with plenty of sauce and charred eggplant, zucchini and poblanos.



Grilled Corn Four Ways. Each method for cooking corn described in this piece gets you a different result, whether that means more char, perfectly plump kernels, or smoky flavor from different types of wood.

