I’ve been spending a lot of time outside in my neighborhood lately, and if it happens to be around dinner time, I can almost always count on catching a whiff of food on the grill. Often, it’s the familiar scent of barbecue chicken, that saucy summer staple.

But there are a ton of other ways to grill chicken — whole, in pieces, with a bunch of different sauces or very simply spiced. If you’re looking for a few more recipes to get you through the season, have a look at these options from our archives.

Grilled Chicken Thighs With Blueberry Barbecue Sauce. The most delectable blueberries started showing up at my farmers market last week. If you’re in the same boat, check out this unexpected way to make use of them.



Grilled Chicken Thighs With Pickled White Barbecue Sauce. Cider vinegar, gherkins, yellow mustard, garlic and horseradish make for an exceptionally zippy sauce.

Classic Barbecue Chicken. As the name suggests, this is the staple of many a summer cookout, but the from-scratch sauce and indirect cooking method help elevate it to new heights.

Jerk Chicken. Plan ahead to marinate this flavor-packed recipe from Lazarus Lynch.

Jerk Chicken and Pineapple Skewers. Here’s a different approach, if you’d rather have something more handheld.

Grilled Bang Bang Chicken. This is a version of a Chinese street food you can make in your own backyard.



Shenandoah Valley-Style Barbecue Chicken. If, like me, you’ve ever lived in a rural area, this is the type of chicken you’d find advertised on signs by the side of the road as fundraisers for volunteer fire departments and other clubs.



Cornell Chicken. This is a different style of chicken often used for fundraising events, too. And, yes, it’s named after the Ivy League school.



Chicken Grilled Under a Brick. If you serve this, expect high marks for presentation and extra crispy skin.

