Lime is my favorite citrus. I use them instead of lemon in my obligatory millennial avocado toast, I add a twist of the peel in my gin and tonic, I veer toward cuisines that rely on it and am a complete sucker for Key lime anything.

These recipes are an ode to limes and their lively bite. You’ll find more recipes in our Recipe Finder.

As a dessert:

Coconut-Lime Thai Snowballs, above. These tiny, powdered sugar-dusted bites burst with lime flavor. Coconut adds its signature chewy texture in an otherwise tender cookie similar to a Russian tea cake or Mexican wedding cookie.



Magic Key Lime Pie. The secret to this Key lime pie is that there are actually no Key limes in it. By making sweetened condensed milk yourself, you can make up for regular limes’ more acidic nature, making this pie truly magical.

As a main flavor:



Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt. Yogurt is already tart, but I love upping the ante with lime. This quick dish is bright, zingy and full of energy.



Crunchy Salad With Curry Lime Vinaigrette. This spiced dressing lifts the entire combination of veggies to a new level while binding the flavors and textures.

As a drink:



Lemon Lime Boost. This vitamin-C packed beverage, with only a touch of honey to sweeten the deal, is a vibrant, citrusy pick-me-up.



Strawberry-Jalapeño Non-a-Rita (or Margarita). With or without tequila, this cheerful drink relies on lime for a bright punch. If you want something with even more lime, The Nilsson makes for a nice summer sipper.

As a garnish:



Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos. Perhaps you already know the art of a quick pickle. You can use the acid from citrus juice to pickle, too. Here, you let thin strips of red onion marinate in lime juice for a zippy add-on to these tacos.



Red Hot Pepper Sauce. This sauce is hot — and one of the most delicious I’ve ever eaten. Cut a lime into slices, then toss them skin and all into a blender with the rest of the ingredients.

