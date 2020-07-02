Summer, and summer food, is looking different for many of us this year. Your backyard barbecues will likely be smaller and closer to home, your trips to the ballpark nonexistent. Hot dogs and other sausages are synonymous with both of those hot weather traditions, and while you may be missing them in the ways and places you often enjoy them, there’s no reason you can’t still have them — and even improve on them — at home.

Here are some recipes from our archives that will really up the ante on your grilling game.

BLT Hot Dogs, above. Bacon mayo, cherry tomatoes and shredded lettuce let you merge two classic summer sandwiches (it’s just easier to call a hot dog a sandwich here, okay?).



Smoked Bratwurst. Take these links off the direct heat and allow them to more gently cook to retain moisture and insert some great smoky flavor.

Tiki Dogs. We know, it’s different, but that’s the point. The apricot sauce on top is reminiscent of that ubiquitous takeout duck sauce, which I happen to adore.

Polish Boy. If you don’t have a grill, you won’t be let down by this over-the-top concoction from Michael Symon. But you could definitely cook the kielbasa outside, if you prefer.



Charred Carrot Dogs. This unexpected vegan option is smoky and a little sweet and can take any condiment you’d put on a more traditional beef or pork dog.



Cookout Burger and Hot Dog Buns. Readers consistently rave about this recipe. The buns are a superb way to take your cookout to the next level.

Spicy Beer Mustard. Close to a year after we shot this photo, I can almost still feel the zing from this mustard that makes you keep wanting to go back for more. It would shine on top of a hot dog, and if you want the full ballpark experience, buy or make some soft pretzels, too.

Spicy, Sweet and Sour Corn Relish. I happen to love a classic sweet pickle relish, though sometimes it’s nice to try a new topping. Keep this one in mind as summer corn starts to pour into the farmers markets.

