A cold drink can be just the thing on a hot day. But a frozen cocktail to sip? Now we’re really talking.

The oppressive days of summer are still ahead of us, so it’s time to break out the blender. And since most of us are staying close to home rather than heading to our favorite bars, you may be looking for a few new ideas that you can easily put together in your kitchen. Stay cool with these options from our archives.

Piña Colada. If you like piña coladas … then you’ll love this lighter, frothier rendition. It’s not as sweet or creamy as a lot of bar versions, and on a hot day, that type of refresher is especially welcome.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Sweet Liberty’s Piña Colada. Can you have too many piña colada recipes? Let’s go with no. This one ups the creaminess with a little cream of coconut, and supplements the expected rum with sherry.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Piña con Lima. Last one, I promise! It’s a pretty classic mix here, though lime juice provides a tart counterpoint to the coconut and pineapple.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Frozen ‘Irish Coffee.’ End your evening sipping this summer-appropriate version of a drink you might otherwise enjoy warm on a chilly night. With ice cream in the mix, it is reminiscent of a milkshake.



(Greg Powers for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder for The Washington Post)

Bourbon Peach Shakes. Oh, you want another boozy shake? Let me point you to this one that is perfectly in season now that the farmers markets are filling up with peaches.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Chilly Chile Paloma. This one blends sweet, tart and spicy flavors for something that will really quench your thirst.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Frogroni. The Negroni gets a seasonal lift — as well as color and flavor — from strawberries.

