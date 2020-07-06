Chef Kwame Onwuachi won plaudits for cooking food that reflected his story — a Bronx-born kid with family roots in Nigeria and Jamaica — at Kith and Kin, the restaurant he opened almost three years ago in Washington’s Wharf district.

After racking up a James Beard award and rave reviews, and this year navigating the covid-19 closure-reopening zigzag that has punished so many other restaurants around the country, he announced he’s leaving the restaurant. “This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Yesterday was my last service as the Executive Chef of Kith/Kin.”

The restaurant, on the ground level of the InterContinental, will remain open, according to a statement by James Ryan, the hotel’s general manager. “The original spirit and vision of Kith/Kin remains alive and well as the restaurant is open in accordance with D.C. COVID-19 regulations, serving locals and guests from around the world,” Ryan said. “We are excited for the future of this innovative, landmark restaurant and look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Ryan’s words, which were part of a joint statement with Onwuachi, seemed to indicate no bad blood. “We are proud to have partnered with a visionary of the global culinary community, cultivating a lifelong relationship with Kwame that we value to no end,” he wrote.



Oxtail with carrots at Kith and Kin. (Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

In the statement, Onwuachi said he was “thankful for my partnership” with the hotel. And on Instagram, he indicated that he was eager to helm not just a kitchen, or a restaurant whose concept and menu he developed, but one that he could call his own. “Whatever my next venture is I will continue the dream and open something of my own where we can all stand taller together,” he wrote, later replying to a supportive comment, “black ownership is [key emoji].”

On June 2, former executive pastry chef Paola Velez said she was leaving the restaurant and was taking a role at Maydan and Compass Rose, restaurants owned by Washington restaurateur Rose Previte. This year, the James Beard Foundation announced that Velez is among the nominees for its rising star chef of the year award, the same honor that Onwuachi won in 2019.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from Kith/Kin.



Covid-19 brought our world to a halt so abruptly that I have often felt as if I may never get over how much life itself has changed. But my time furloughed as a result of COVID-19 has created space to really pic.twitter.com/d8b6Hwm4kE — Paola V. (@Smallorchids) July 2, 2020

Onwuachi’s first restaurant, Shaw Bijou, shuttered in spectacular fashion in 2017 after being open less than three months. It had been hyped for nearly a year before it opened, with Onwuachi fresh off a stint on Bravo’s his stint on “Top Chef,” but ultimately, its $1,000-a-head price tag earned it scorn.

At Kith and Kin, the young chef found success cooking dishes that reflected his own story and that of his ancestors. He wrote about such dreams in his 2019 memoir, “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” which is set to become a feature film of which he is a producer:

“Whatever I do, this is what I want to see: I want to see a kitchen full of white, yellow, brown, and black faces — open faces, not faces closed by fear like mine was for so many years. I want to see a world in which not only the food from the African diaspora but the food from Africa is given the respect it deserves. When I push open the kitchen doors, I want to see a dining room full of diners, but especially brown and black diners, who, looking at their plates, feel seen, celebrated, and recognized. And when I look in the mirror, I want to see a young black chef who made that world a reality.”

His dishes, such as West African jollof rice, Creole shrimp and Jamaican jerk chicken, were a hit. The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema dubbed it “some of the most engaging food in the city.”

Since the pandemic began, forcing closures, Onwuachi in March laid off his staff of 70. As the virus spread, he also became one of the prominent members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an organization that has lobbied for aid to the industry and to laid-off workers.

Still, he remained optimistic, writing in an essay last month in The Washington Post, “we will prevail, we will survive, and we will come back more unified than ever, ready to serve another meal in whatever capacity our guests will take us.”

The restaurant reopened June 25 to indoor and outdoor dining.

In a text message Monday morning, Onwuachi pointed to his joint statement and said he didn’t have further comment at the moment. “That was my baby,” he said of Kith and Kin.

In his essay for The Post, he wrote about the struggles facing black chefs and restaurateurs, including difficulties securing loans and leases, and other pressures.

“I went through some of the same struggles in trying to find my path to the cuisine of my heritage,” he wrote. “Investors and owners have constantly pushed me to do what they think is right, instead of what was authentic to me. Admittedly, stuck between the doors of poverty and a paycheck, I sometimes succumbed to their influence.”

