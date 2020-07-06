Figs are technically — technically — not fruits at all but flowers, though this matters little when presented with the opportunity to eat one. Sweet, floral and soft when raw, and extra-concentrated when cooked or dried, figs are a treat no matter how they are presented. Here are some ideas for how to eat them.

Whipped Ricotta Pizza With Figs and Walnuts, above. You can put a lot of things on a pizza, so why not figs? Dried figs add their sweet chewiness against mild, creamy ricotta.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Charred Fig and Spinach Salad With Lemon Tofu Feta. It’s summer, so naturally, we think you should take a fresh fig to the grill and make a nice salad for a hot day.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Fig and Brie Omelets. Why not make a fancy-ish brunch at home with figs as the star? Tuck them into an omelet with creamy brie for a bright Sunday morning.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Balsamic-Poached Figs. Deep, sticky, spiced, complex. These gorgeous figs can go anywhere. You can put them on the aforementioned pizza, in a salad — heck, even as an ice cream topping on some good quality vanilla!



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Fig Brandy and Brandied Figs. If you’re already thinking about how much you’ll miss figs when they’re out of season, never fear! Allow them to soak in brandy. You’ll get both brandy-infused figs for eating, and fig-infused brandy for drinking! It’s a win-win.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Fig Bars. Need a snack? Make your own healthified fig cookie. These call for vegan honey, but if you’re not concerned about keeping it 100 percent plant-based, regular honey will do just fine.

