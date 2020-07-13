Zucchini is bountiful in the summer, so much so that a certain question becomes a ringing refrain on these hot days: Just what do I do with all it?

If your CSA box is overstuffed with zucchini, it may mean you have to get creative. So, consider digging into recipes that put the summer squash in the spotlight.

Broiled Shrimp With Shaved Zucchini and Pecan Salad. Shaved zucchini is the ideal base for lettuce-less salads.



Zucchini, Pea and Spinach Salad. Got preserved lemons? Harness their sharp zing for a bright, verdant green salad.



Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. Saucy sandwiches are a delight. These ones are piled high with eggplant and zucchini ribbons, then smothered in an herby sauce.



Zucchini Pie (Kolokithopita). Tackle a zucchini glut by throwing the lot into a pie. Crispy phyllo, creamy herbed cheese and zucchini make great combination.



Big Zucchini Pancake With Yogurt-Feta Sauce. Squeeze all the water out of a zucchini, then mix with just a little egg and flour to make this tasty pancake! It reheats well for breakfast the next day.



Hasselback Zucchini. You can “hasselback” anything if you set your mind to it. Tucking shards of shaved Parmesan into a sliced zucchini makes a summery side dish.

