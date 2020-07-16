Prized for their bright taste, tropical fruits can turn a dish from mundane to extraordinary. They can enliven sweet desserts or add depth of flavor to savory recipes.

Pop them onto the grill let the heat caramelize their sugars for a smoky sweetness, or watch them transform a regular chicken salad into a swoon-worthy sandwich.

Summer is their season, so the next time you’re able to get your hands on passion fruit or papaya, here are recipes that show them off.

White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Passion Fruit Sauce, above. Panna cotta might sound fancy, but it’s similar to making pudding or custard. Liven it up with a passion fruit sauce.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Jerk and Pineapple Skewers. Add fruit to a grillable skewer to add a little extra color and flavor to your plate.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches. You can harness the flavors of summer without the grill — and without meat. Shredded jackfruit mimics the texture of pulled pork and tastes delicious when sauced up.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich. Make mango a daily event. With a big batch of this wonderful chicken salad in the fridge, you could have ready-to-eat lunch for the week.

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Green Papaya Salad. Bright, crunchy and spicy, this shredded salad is an ideal complement for anything meaty.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Banana Split Sundae Pie. Keep your bananas cold with an ice cream sundae. You can store this in the freezer, obviously.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Tacos With Grilled Plantain. Plantains are technically fruit, even though we often eat them like vegetables. Get back to the grill to char these plantains and tuck them into tortillas.

