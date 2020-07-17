Since Voraciously launched, we’ve wanted it to be a two-way street. We share our stories, and readers share their thoughts. I expected nothing less a few weeks ago when I posted a piece sharing some great ideas from our team about what other things you can do with seemingly single-use kitchen tools.

[How to turn single-purpose kitchen tools into multiuse gadgets]

All I can say is you all are a clever bunch. Here are some of our favorite reader suggestions (identified by their commenter names):

Pastry cutter: It’s not just for pies or biscuits. “I use a pastry cutter to cut up eggs for egg salad,” says Mommala. “You can also just add the mayo and mustard when cutting the eggs to mix it all together.”

Bundt pan: WillametteValley turns this baking staple into a tool for stripping corn cobs. “Put the narrow end of the cob into the center tube, slice the corn from the cob, the Bundt pan catches the kernels.”

French press: Says Erik of Indianapolis, “You can also use the French press to froth your milk.” Even though he now has a frother, he still likes to use the French press as a neat party trick. Ms Lark adds that a French press can be used for straining homemade vegetable broth. Just be sure you wash it well when switching back and forth! More from kathryn mcc: “My favorite hack for my French press is rehydrating dried mushrooms in boiling water (or hot cream, etc.). You can use a smaller amount of boiling water (which creates a more deeply umami broth!) because the press holds the buoyant mushrooms under the water.” Then strain any grit by simply pouring the broth out as you would coffee.

Grapefruit spoon: More proof that granny knows best. “About 15 years ago, my grandmother gave me her old grapefruit spoon to use as a strawberry huller,” neuron 1313 says. “It works beautifully. (And I’ve never used it for a grapefruit.)”

[6 reader suggestions for cheap kitchen tool tricks we wish we’d thought of]

Melon baller: Tiny jars are no match for this tool. Admit One says it is the perfect size for dispensing capers. Rainsong2 grabs the melon baller to scrape the membrane and seeds from jalapeños, as well as to make individual cheese balls and mini cookies.

Salad spinner: If you’ve recently jumped on the sourdough bread train and can’t find a banneton to store your rising dough, Eric R Dahl has you covered. “Depending on the shape of your salad spinner, its insert plus a clean kitchen towel can make a pretty decent substitute for a proofing basket.”

Potato ricer: According to Jonrichdev, “The potato ricer is good for making spaetzle.” Or follow the lead of JustAnIndependent and make it with your food mill.

More from Voraciously:

Making simple syrup really is easy. Here’s how to jazz it up with infused flavors.

How to clean those grimy, easily ignored spots in your kitchen

Ice pops are a quintessential summer treat. Here’s how to make your own.