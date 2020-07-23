Good ginger is spicy and aromatic. Popular in pan-Asian cooking — and beyond — the knobbly root stem is a flavor powerhouse with a zippy touch. It’s also often used as a sore throat soother and a spicy tea infuser.

So add a little pep to your weekly recipe roster with a hit this mighty rhizome. For more gingery recipes, search for ginger in our Recipe Finder.

Stir-Fried Beef With Ginger and Scallions, above. This recipe uses six ounces of ginger. Every one of those ounces belongs in this dish, adding zest with a little mellowing from honey.



Rhubarb, Ginger and Mustard Relish. First: Have you heard that rhubarb can be savory? Second: Have you heard of using ginger to punch up a relish? This one marries well with meat or an oily fish.



Green Beans in Ginger Sauce. This sauce feels light but is powerfully flavorful.



Roasted Salmon and Broccoli With Ginger-Soy Marinade. Marinate salmon in ginger and soy for a simple weeknight meal.



Ginger Turmeric Chickpeas With Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. Simple and quick are the goals for quarantine meals. Chickpeas spiced with ginger, turmeric and cumin pair wonderfully with roasted cherry tomatoes.



Ginger Ginger Cookies. Sweet treats also benefit from a punch of ginger. Two types of ginger — ground and crystallized — give these cookies a warm, spicy punch.

