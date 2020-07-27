It’s hot out there. Really hot. Many of us want to keep our cooking to an absolute minimum; some of us don’t want to turn on the stove or oven at all.

If you’re feeling the heat, these drinks, snacks and low-cook eats will bring sweet relief.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita. Start with a drink. Cool watermelon gives a slushy texture to this drink.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Almond Granita. Cold, icy, with gorgeous almond flavor, this granita is a refreshing icy treat.

[Got a fork and a freezer? Here are 6 recipes for granita, summer’s simplest refresher.]



(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

José Andrés’s Gazpacho. Gazpacho, the cold Spanish tomato soup, is a summer classic.

[Sip your way through summer with these 5 refreshing gazpacho recipes]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Shrimp Salad With Lime and Mint Dressing. Yes, you cook the shrimp, but this salad is served at room temperature with bright lime and mint.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Raw Salsa Verde With Cucumber and Mint. Cucumber and mint are a refreshing accompaniment to the spicy zip of this salsa.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Fresh Lemon Syrup. Make a citrusy syrup to form the foundation of a perfect lemonade — summer’s quintessential drink.

