We just can’t get enough of our veggies — and neither can you. So, we pulled reader-favorite vegetarian recipes from the past year to give you a little vegetal inspiration in your rotation. Whether you need more pantry-staple vegetarian dishes or need help figuring out your farmers market produce, these recipes will hit the mark.

Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup With Lemon, above. There’s a reason that nurse Reid Branson has been eating this soup every single day for lunch for 17 years — it’s that good! Packed with tons of veggies and bright flavors, it just might become your lunch staple, too.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce. It’s as simple as it looks and greater than the sum of its parts. From Amy Chaplin’s “Whole Food Cooking Every Day,” this easy, summery pasta will wow you.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Lemon-Butter Pasta With Parmesan. Need another simple pasta recipe? This one gets a boost from some easy techniques with huge flavor payoff: blooming lemon zest in butter and whisking together a pasta water sauce.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Miso Butter. You need to learn to harness the power of umami to amp up your cooking, so take a lesson with this grilled cheese. We understand grilled cheese purists might scoff at adding anything to a sacred sandwich of just bread and cheese, but a little slick of butter swirled with miso and some sticky caramelized onions make for a heavenly combination.

Peruvian Beans and Rice (Tacu Tacu). Beans and rice are a flawless dish. The duo is found together in almost every culture. Try it the Peruvian way, if you haven’t already, for another beans-and-rice combination in your arsenal.

Pappardelle With Mixed Mushrooms. You don’t need anything fancy to make a nice dinner. This mushroom pasta proves that! Choose a mix of whatever mushrooms you want and let them carry their earthy flavor over wide pappardelle.

Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes. Scoop out sweet potatoes and mix with lemony tahini, and then add the mixture back in. Top with spiced, crispy chickpeas, and if you have pomegranate, add that, too. You’ll end up with a special and filling twist on a baked potato.

Spicy Red Shakshuka. Shakshuka has many different variations, and ours is nice and spicy. This could be breakfast, lunch or dinner depending on how you feel, and if you have extra sauce? All the better to slather on toast.

Barbecued “Baked” Lentils. These lentils aren’t actually baked, but they have all the sweet deliciousness of classic baked beans.

Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadews. Sometimes you want a nice, hearty sandwich. This one proves that vegetables can do the job! With cauliflower, chard, cheese and peppers all here to play, you’ll have a Dagwood-worthy vegetable sandwich.

More from Voraciously:

Seafood guacamole makes a luxurious, no-cook weeknight supper

Keep you and your kitchen cool this summer with refreshing cocktails, icy treats and chilled soups

This reliable jam recipe will let you savor the best berries and stone fruit year-round