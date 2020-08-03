Creative or classic, meaty or vegetarian, tacos are for just about everyone. They’re the right kind of messy handheld, which always feels more summery and just delicious.

We’ve got tons of taco recipes in our Recipe Finder, so it was hard to pick our favorites. Here are some of our simplest, tastiest tacos and some variations to try.

Bean and Poblano Tacos With Quick-Pickled Onions, above. Beans are a taco’s best friend! Creamy beans, slightly spicy poblanos and zippy quick-pickled onions are a wonderful combination. Adapt this to whatever beans you have on hand. Want to try a different legume? Try Tacos With Spicy, Smoky Lentils.



Citrus-Marinated Fish Tacos. If your kitchen’s too hot, there’s no need to deep-fry fish for tacos. Let a grill pan and citrus-based marinade do the work.



Crunchy Peanut Tacos. Peanuts aren’t just a snack! When you crisp them up, they become a protein packed taco-filler. Not into peanuts? Try Walnut Tacos where coarsely ground walnuts mimic the texture of ground beef.



Corn and Chorizo Tacos. Fresh summer corn gets a quick toss on high, dry heat, then gets paired with spicy chorizo for a fast and flavorful taco.



Silvia’s Quick Shredded Chicken. If you have some roasted chicken you’d like to repurpose, here’s a quick, saucy way to turn it into the star of a taco. If you’ve got some pork ready to be pulled and sauced, try Smoky Pulled Pork Tacos. And if you’d like to spend the day on a really labor-intensive project with a powerfully flavorful result, Korean al Pastor is the recipe for you.

