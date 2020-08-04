Overview

I will admit I am going a little squash crazy right now. Summer squash are abundant, with readers reporting that they are getting a bounty in their CSA boxes. I cannot help grabbing a few each week at the grocery.

Sometimes I simply cut squash into thin slices, saute it with a little olive oil and minced garlic, sprinkle that with generous amounts of Parmesan and pepper — and dig in.

Summer squash are soft with thin skin that is edible. It’s true that zucchini and yellow squash are available year-round, but I crave them more this time of year. Also, this is the time when other varieties show up, especially at farmers markets, such as yellow and zephyr zucchini varieties. Or, maybe you’re seeing the fun-shapped pattypan squash around, as well.

The neutral-tasting vegetable slips easily into a savory take on clafoutis, frittatas and muffins. Squash also can be grated and turned into crispy pan-fried fritters or grilled and topped with a bright yogurt sauce and fresh herbs.

Or you can throw together this squash skillet recipe, which is so adaptable that you probably can make it from whatever you have in your pantry or refrigerator.

For this version, I selected both zucchini and yellow squash, adding a little color to the plate.

If you have a favorite jarred marinara or batches of homemade tomato sauce in the freezer, use that. Or do as I did here and rely on a can of quality finely chopped tomatoes and sprinklings of dry herbs to pull together a quick sauce.

The dish gets a kick of flavor from spicy Italian sausage and generous shake of crushed red pepper flakes.

If you don’t want to use the porky Italian sausage, try turkey or chicken sausages — both come in Italian-style, so you get that seasoning with less fat. Or switch to a meat-free sausage. Boca, Tofurky and Yves make vegetarian Italian sausage, for example. These will be firmer, so you may have to chop them before adding them to the skillet. Morningstar Farms makes an Italian sausage crumble, too.

The short, or mezzi, rigatoni provides a sturdy foundation for the soft squash and spicy sausage, but it would also be good with just about any pasta shape.

If you have access to fresh herbs, sub them in. Use about double the amount of dried herbs called for in the recipe. Prefer a chunkier sauce? Pick up a can of diced tomatoes rather than finely chopped.

I love a generous sprinkling of Parmesan on top of this dish. And, if my little potted patio herb is cooperating, a few fresh basil leaves as well.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound fresh hot Italian sausage, casings removed

1/2 cup (about 2 ounces), chopped yellow onion (from 1/2 onion)

3 zucchini and/or yellow squash (1 to 1 1/4 pounds, total), sliced 1/4-inch thick

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt finely chopped tomatoes, with their juices

1/2 cup water, if needed

1 pound whole-wheat or white mezzi rigatoni

Finely grated Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Fresh basil leaves, for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up any large pieces with a wooden spoon, until just browned, about 8 minutes.

Step 2

Add the onion and cook, stirring, until just softened, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, dried basil, oregano, thyme and pepper flakes. Stir to combine and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

Add the tomatoes and their juices, increase the heat to high, stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the squash is softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Add about 1/2 cup water to the tomato can and swish it around. If the mixture gets too dry, add splashes of the tomato water.

Step 4

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. While the sausage mixture is simmering, boil the pasta, about 3 minutes less than the package directions indicate. Drain, reserving the pasta water.

Add the drained pasta to the skillet and toss it with the sausage mixture to coat. Simmer, adding splashes of pasta water if the mixture is too dry, for about 2 minutes, until the pasta is al dente.

Serve the pasta, topping with grated Parmesan and basil, if desired.

From recipes editor Ann Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,000 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.

Nutrition

Calories: 621; Total Fat: 28 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 58 mg; Sodium: 594 mg; Carbohydrates: 64 g; Dietary Fiber: 9 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 28 g.