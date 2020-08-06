Some of you are already in the know: You can mix a liquor of your choice with a juice of your choice and leave it in a bottle in the fridge for an easy cocktail whenever you want it. In my house, it’s fruity kombucha and gin. In other folks’ homes, it might be a more elaborate concoction.

If you’re new to batch cocktails or want to upgrade your usual set up, these recipes will help. From premade cocktails to mixes that just need to be topped off, here are big batch cocktail components to keep at the ready for an easy, end-of-day cocktail.

Sour Mix, above. Keep this base on hand because you can mix it with almost any liquor from your cabinet.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Swamp Water Punch. If it’s going to be as hot and humid as a swamp outside, then we might as well drink the water. Not the actual water, of course, but this swampy green, fruity version of it. (I shouldn’t have to say this, but please don’t drink swamp water.)



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch. If you have one of those handy little wine stoppers that keeps the bubbles intact, mix up this punch. Then, top with a splash of sparkling wine when you’re ready for a serving.

[What to do with leftover wine? Relax.]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Gin Punch. Make a batch of this, but leave the seltzer out until you’re ready for a glass so things stay fizzy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Bramble on Punch. Put those summer berries to good use! Fruity, citrusy and bright, this cocktail is a cheerful purplish treat.

More from Voraciously:

Beat the heat with this quick-cooking skillet of garlicky beans, broccoli and pesto

8 recipes to please any ice cream lover: boozy or fruity, no-churn and vegan

How to pick, store, clean and cook peak summer corn