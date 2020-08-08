I’m the kind of person who will grab whatever pickles are hanging out in my fridge and start snacking on them. There are plenty of other snacks that deliver crunch and salt — I’m looking at you, potato chips — but as far as things that aren’t just junk food (vegetables, after all!) and also happen to go well with a wide variety of other foods, pickles can’t be beat.

[You don’t need a lot of time to make — and then eat — great pickles]

You can, of course, go the whole water-bath canning route to help stretch your bounty over many months. More often, I’m tempted by quick pickling, which can be easily done with a ton of different fruits and vegetables and gives you enough to enjoy for at least a week, if not more. Here’s a mix of both types of recipes from our archives.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Easy Pickled Beets. You don’t need even to worry about fussing with the beets, because this recipe starts with canned.

[Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,000 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Flank Steak Gyros With Quick-Pickled Carrot. With or without the gyros, you’ll find plenty of uses for the pickled carrots as a condiment for other sandwiches and snack boards.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pickled Parsley or Sage. Here’s an outstanding and unique strategy for making a dent in your voluminous herb plants this summer.

[When life gives you herbs by the fistful, put them to use in sauces, salads and drinks]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Quick Pickled Avocados. Did you end up with some unripe avocados and don’t feel like waiting around to make guacamole? Try this Palestinian accompaniment.



(Aubrie Pick/Ten Speed Press)

Bean and Poblano Tacos With Quick-Pickled Onions. A trio of citrus juices — grapefruit, orange and lime — adds brightness to the red onion. For a different take with mustard seeds and garlic, check out these Quick-Pickled Onions.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pickled Rhubarb. Use the recipe as a guideline and try experimenting with different flavors and spices.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

‘Hamburger’ Dill Pickle Chips. It’s the simple sandwich pickle you know and love. For other similar possibilities, see Quick Pickled Cucumbers and Quick Dill Pickle Relish.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Cardamom Pickled Grapes. You can snack on these for up to 3 weeks after you make them. In addition to the cardamom, the spice mix includes cinnamon, allspice and black pepper. Pickled Peaches are another fruit to try.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Pickled Red Onion and Chard Stems. Don’t throw away those chard stems when you can use them in this thrifty and vibrant pickle.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Sherry-Pickled Cocktail Onions. Upgrade your at-home bar game with these little gems.

More from Voraciously:

Eggplant can be a love-or-hate proposition. Here’s how to treat it right.

How to pick, store, clean and cook peak summer corn

This reliable jam recipe will let you savor the best berries and stone fruit year-round

6 ways to cut back on salt — and keep the flavor — when cooking at home