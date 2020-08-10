From sourdough to artfully decorated focaccia, quarantine food trends have been filling our social media channels with delicious-looking photos that tempt us to jump on the DIY bandwagon.

Next up? I nominate the humble galette.

Galettes are basically free-form pies, sweet or savory as you please. No fussy lattices, no anxiety as you gently nudge dough into a dish. Just slap the dough on a baking sheet, pile in your fillings, pull the edges over and voila! You have a rustic pie with so much less effort.

Another bonus: Galettes usually bake more quickly than pies, meaning less time running that hot oven.

You can fill a galette with just about any flavor combination. Start with a simple, adaptable dough, then check out these variations from our Recipe Finder to live your galette dreams.



(Photo by Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Endlessly Adaptable Galette Dough. Here’s the building block for your galette. This dough uses cornmeal and for texture and a bit of sour cream for a flavorful tang.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Honeyed Fig and Walnut Galette. Make a walnut mix to sit underneath a layer of sweet figs. (Pictured whole above)



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Mushroom, Fennel and Herbed Ricotta Galette. Go savory with mushrooms sauteed with white wine and creamy ricotta.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mixed Berry Galette. It’s summer, after all, so why not pile sweet berries up into a tasty treat? This recipe uses a whole-wheat dough.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Parmesan BLT Galette. Grab those summer tomatoes and layer them up into this gorgeous galette.

