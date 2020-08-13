Sometimes the best thing for a scorching day is a big, cool salad. Something with absolutely no cooking involved — not even a brief stint on the stove to toast some nuts. No, these salads require no cooking at all, just some chopping to get a variety of flavors and textures to the palate. For more salads, check out our Recipe Finder.

Nancy’s Chopped Salad, above. A zesty vinaigrette, plus crunchy iceberg lettuce and radicchio, as well as add-ins such as chickpeas, salami, provolone and tomatoes, make this salad from chef Nancy Silverton both playful and filling.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Mediterranean Chopped Salad Bowl With Tuna. Briny olives and canned tuna (the good kind!) add funk to crunchy romaine, cucumber and bell pepper.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad. This salad combines Tex-Mex flavors to make a truly delicious meal.

[Don’t mess with Tex-Mex: 9 recipes for queso, fajitas, chili and more]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Crunchy Salad With Curry Lime Vinaigrette. A variety of textures from carrots to cabbage to snap peas comes together under a bright curry-lime vinaigrette.

Correction: A previous version of this article included a recipe for a salad that requires cooking. It has been removed.

