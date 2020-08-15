Okra is a divisive vegetable. It’s another one of summer’s love-it or hate-it propositions, much like eggplant. What do people always mention? The slime. Personally, I find that more of a feature than a bug.

I like the way Deborah Madison neatly sums it up in “The New Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone”: “By any name, okra is slippery unless deep-fried, and rather than try to ignore this fact, perhaps it’s best just to admit that’s how things are.”

Beyond acceptance, there are a few things you can do to ensure okra success. Madison recommends looking for pods that are 2 to 3 inches, as the longer ones can be tough and fibrous. Using them sooner rather than later — within a few days, before the okra has an opportunity to get too soggy — also helps with the texture. Leaving them whole cuts back the gumminess as well.

[Think you hate okra? These slime-cutting techniques will change your mind.]

Finding the right recipe is just as crucial to okra appreciation. Here are winners from our Recipe Finder.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Bajan Cou Cou (Cornmeal and Okra). Okra is scattered throughout this version of the national dish of Barbados.

(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Roasted Okra With Chile and Cumin. High heat works wonders on okra, rendering it less slimy.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pan-Seared Okra With Cornmeal and Red Chile. Here’s another dish that takes advantage of heat. It also captures the essence of fried okra without all the work.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Okra Pilaf With Turmeric and Curry Leaves. If you haven’t ever tried a dish with curry leaves, this is an ideal introduction to them. They provide a bright, assertive flavor that makes them worth seeking out at an Indian market, where they’re commonly sold.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Okra, Corn, Tomatoes and Dill. This dish combines multiple summer specialties and takes advantage of the “milk” you can extract from corn cobs.

[How to pick, store, clean and cook peak summer corn]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Braised Okra With Tomatoes, Peppers and Spices. When people express skepticism about okra, I often steer them to Indian-inspired preparations such as this one.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Okra and Corn Cakes With Tomatoes, Feta and Pepitas. Okra gets folded into these savory griddle cakes. The recipe makes about 15 cakes, which can be refrigerated for almost a week and then reheated.



(T.J. Kirkpatrick for The Washington Post)

Herbsaint Grilled Okra With Fresh Cheese and Peanuts. Try grilling your okra for this salad straight out of New Orleans. If you don’t want to make your own cheese, swap in something store-bought, such as goat cheese, torn burrata, ricotta or stracciatella.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Okra Gumbo. Gumbo is one dish where okra’s characteristic texture is beneficial for thickening and binding ingredients together into a sauce, Madison says. This recipe is from the late Creole Restaurant and Music Supper Club in East Harlem.

