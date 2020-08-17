It’s still hot out there, which means more days where we don’t really want to be in the kitchen. But some of us aren’t big fans of meals when absolutely nothing is cooked, and that’s where these recipes come in. They incorporate only a few cooked elements, meaning you can still keep that kitchen cool while satisfying a lunch or dinner craving.

Coronation Chickpea Salad, above. All you need to do is cook down the curry paste to coat the chickpeas. Then it’s just mixing in yogurt, chutney, celery, apricots, almonds and cilantro to round everything out.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables. Cook some noodles, then toss with a simple tahini dressing and crisp raw veggies and crunchy peanuts to serve up cold.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Dahi Toast (Grilled Yogurt Sandwiches). These sandwiches are filled with cooling yogurt and veggies, then quickly griddled to get that perfectly crispy bread.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Dill and Pickle Egg Salad Sandwiches. Sometimes all you need is a good sandwich. This one is for all the mayo haters out there.

[How to upgrade your sandwich with clever twists on 5 classics]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Seafood Guacamole. Toss together precooked marinated shrimp and crab, then pile it on top of a classic guacamole for a filling and fun summer dinner.

