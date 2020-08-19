Did you know that there are over 100 types of summer beans, the kind we call green or wax or snap or string? They come in dozens of colors, from tie-dye pink and white to pale yellow to eggplant purple to lipstick red — in addition to the common green. Crisp off the vine, some, like sugar snap, are often best raw, perhaps with a dip. But all of them can also be blanched, steamed, stir-fried, sauteed, braised or pickled.

Amanda Cohen, the chef and owner of Dirt Candy in New York City’s Lower East Side, loves to give them a light coating of oil and a sprinkle of salt before grilling them “until they’ve got a good char, are really blistered,” she says. “I like taking them right to the edge of almost overcooked, and then tossing them in a dressing, which they soak up right away.”

[Spicy, crisp, buttery or tender, radishes offer something for every season]

A wok or cast-iron skillet will produce a similar effect, as in this recipe, which marries blistered beans with garlic, ginger and sesame, and would be lovely tossed with noodles or as a sidekick to crispy tofu or poached fish.

One other tip Cohen gave me was about how she likes to store summer beans: “At the restaurant, we get fresh beans in a cardboard box, and I store them right in their box until I’m ready to cook them. If I’m at home, I keep them in a paper bag, because the paper helps wick away moisture,” she says. And that’s key to keeping summer beans fresh and crisp for as long as possible.

From lightly blanched to slowly braised, here are a few of our favorite ways of cooking and eating summer beans. Find more ideas in our Recipe Finder.

Green Bean Salad with Potatoes, Capers and Eggs, above. Here’s a vegetarian riff on a summery salade Nicoise, in which boiled potatoes, eggs and green beans are tossed with salty capers, green olives and a tangy dressing. It makes a lovely alfresco lunch or dinner.



Zippy Green Beans. Chopped into bits and sauteed in the style of Beans Thoran, a dish from Kerala, India, green beans pick up the warm flavors of coconut, mustard seeds, shallots, red pepper flakes and ginger.

[How to quick pickle vegetables]



Lemon Potatoes with Green Beans and Feta. Roasted alongside lemony potatoes, green beans lose their crunch in a one-pan dish that gets tossed with creamy cannellini beans and feta.



Salade Nicoise with Mango Dressing. The classic combination of tuna, potatoes, hard-boiled eggs and green beans goes lightly fruity with a dressing that calls for half a mango. The lush fruit lends its sweetness and texture to an otherwise straightforward vinaigrette.

[How to pick, store and prepare green beans.]



Green Beans in Ginger Sauce. This recipe for long beans tossed in a ginger, Chinkiang vinegar and sesame oil dressing comes from cookbook author Fuchsia Dunlop’s 2019 book “The Food of Sichuan.” If you can’t find long beans, any crisp green bean will work.



Green Beans Braised with Garlic and Yellow Tomato. Braising summer beans renders them tender and silky — perfect for absorbing flavors like tomatoes and garlic. Stew Romano or pole beans in a sauce made of grated tomato for a side dish that screams late summer.



Green Beans with Lemon Relish. A dressing of preserved or roasted lemon, shallots, black pepper and Dijon mustard adds brightness and bite to simply blanched green beans.

