Humble spaghetti holds a special place in many hearts, and for good reason. Simply sauced spaghetti dinners during rushed after-school evenings have long been a staple in many households. And even now, it pulls through whenever you need a quick, filling dinner.

Here are some of our favorite ways to eat spaghetti, though of course you can switch these up with the long noodle of your choosing.

30-Minute Spaghetti and Meatballs. No, this isn’t an all-day, stirring-a-vat-of-tomato-sauce project, but it’ll deliver that cozy appeal of a spaghetti and meatball dinner. Want to make it vegan? Try these excellent Mushroom Walnut “Meatballs.”



Bread Crumb Spaghetti. This one’s another extra-simple dinner. Make your own bread crumbs by throwing some bread into the food processor and toasting it with garlic, then dress up the bowl with lemon and parsley.



Drunken Spaghetti With Shrimp (Spaghetti Khii Mao). Take spaghetti in a Thai direction with this dish that emerged in the 1960s to remind American soldiers of home. Adjust the spice levels to your needs.



Spaghetti With Shrimp and Pesto. Lemony basil and shrimp make an ideal combo for a simple spaghetti dinner.



Spaghetti Puttanesca With Cannellini Beans. This dish has so many pantry-friendly ingredients: canned tomatoes and beans, capers and olives. The capers and olives bring all the briny punch of anchovies, so you won’t need those in this vegetarian pasta.



Spaghetti Alla Chitarra. If you’re the type who likes to unwind with a cooking project, make your own spaghetti to be used whatever way you like.

