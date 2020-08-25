Overview

In his masterful cookbook “Night + Market,” Kris Yenbamroong uses a tomato salad to show how to balance sweet, sour, salty and pungent flavors in Thai cooking. The Thai dressing, usually made of sugar, lime, fish sauce, chile and garlic, will need less sugar and lime (or none at all) for this salad because the fruit already has the sweetness and acidity covered. All that’s needed is saltiness and pungency.

[Read the story: The best summer tomato salads use just a few ingredients to generate big flavors]

Recipe note: Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1 pound ripe tomatoes, mix of sizes and colors, cut into bite-size pieces

3 Persian or mini seedless cucumbers (about 8 ounces total), peeled if desired, then cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 1 teaspoon sliced fresh chile, preferably Thai

1/4 cup coarsely chopped roasted, salted peanuts

Steps

Step 1

In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes and cucumbers with the fish sauce and pepper flakes or chile. Let sit 5 to 10 minutes to marinate, then top with the peanuts before serving.

From recipe developer Ali Slagle.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,000 Post-tested recipes.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

More tomato salad recipes:

Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad With Seeds

Tomato Salad With Yogurt and Pita Chips

Bloody Mary Tomato Salad

Nutrition

Calories: 77; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1,478 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 4 g.