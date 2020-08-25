Overview

This salad may remind you of a bloody mary or a wedge salad. Consider bloody mary garnishes, such as celery, parsley, green olives, anchovies or bacon, when deciding what else to add to this dish.

[Read the story: The best summer tomato salads use just a few ingredients to generate big flavors]

Recipe note: Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 to 2 pounds ripe beefsteak or Roma tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/4-inch thick

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 lemon

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire or soy sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco or another hot sauce, plus more to taste

1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) crumbled blue cheese

Steps

Step 1

Arrange the tomatoes on a serving plate and season with 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Step 2

Finely zest the lemon over the tomatoes, then halve the lemon and squeeze the juice into a small bowl (you should get about 3 tablespoons). Add the oil, Worcestershire or soy sauce, and Tabasco. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Pour the dressing over the tomatoes and let sit for at least 5 minutes. Right before serving, sprinkle over the blue cheese and garnish with more hot sauce and black pepper, if desired.

From recipe developer Ali Slagle.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly, desktop version of the recipe here.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,000 Post-tested recipes.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

More tomato salad recipes:

Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad With Seeds

Tomato Salad With Yogurt and Pita Chips

Nutrition

Calories: 175; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 217 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 2 g.