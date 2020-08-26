Want a dessert that’s easier to make than a pie by miles, and easier than even a free-form tart or galette? Consider the fruit crisp or crumble.

Fresh fruit is cut up and baked under a crumbly, cookie-like topping made of flour, sugar and butter (or another fat). Some say a crisp will always have oats, and crisps and crumbles might have nuts in the mix as well, for extra crunch. The flexibility of the common, homey dessert is one of its assets; its only essential ingredient is fruit.

[Whether it’s crisp or crumble, three steps will make it better]

Apple is always a popular option in the fall, but the lazy days of late summer call for fillings of jammy plums, ripe berries, fragrant peaches and plump cherries. Here are six of our favorites from the Recipe Finder.

Summer Fruit Crumble, above. From plums and peaches to blueberries and cherries, any summer fruit can get tossed into this crumble. Add your choice of almonds, pecans or hazelnuts for maximum crunch.

[With less sugar, these cobblers, crisps and crumbles let their fruit flavors shine brighter]



Berry Coconut Crisp. Coconut sugar, coconut flakes and coconut oil lend this berry crisp a nutty, tropical aroma. Make it with a single type of berry or mix up your own custom berry blend.



Bumbleberry Crumble. Fun to say, and more fun to eat, bumbleberry refers to the combination of cherries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. A touch of cornstarch in the berry mix ensures that the fruit juices bake up jammy and bright.



Strawberry Roasted Rhubarb Crisp. Roasting the rhubarb intensifies its flavor, meaning you won’t have to add as much sugar to make the deep crimson filling in this crisp pop. Orange juice, vanilla and honey enhance the flavors and natural sweetness of the fruit.



Spiced Peach, Graham Cracker and Oat Crisp. Ripe peaches would make a lovely stand-in for the frozen ones called for in this recipe, which pulls its flavor inspiration from gingerbread.



Graham Cracker Berry Crisp. Store-bought graham crackers make the quick work of a crisp topping even quicker. Serve this crisp with plenty of freshly whipped cream to offset the berries and crumbly topping.

