When it comes to a big bunch of basil, many turn to trusty pesto to use it up fast. But that’s not all you can — or should — do with it.

[Cashews give this simple pesto a boost of creamy goodness]

You can use it as a lettuce in salad, throw it by the handful into rice or let it wilt down like spinach into a pasta dish, instead.

[How to push fresh herbs beyond the garnish: Use with abundance and abandon]

You can also try these recipes from our Recipe Finder:

Ground Turkey, Asparagus and Basil Stir-Fry, above. A lightning-quick stir-fry gets an aromatic lift from ribbons of basil.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post).

Spinach Soup With Dill and Basil. It’s so easy being green when you blend up spinach, dill and basil.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Watermelon-Basil Flavored Water. Herbs work wonderfully in drinks — here, basil and watermelon make a great pair.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews. Fresh veggies and tons of texture make this dish a great way to use up a CSA box.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings. Basil flavors the dumplings as well as the broth.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sauteed Peas With Basil and Pecorino. Need a quick, super-green side? Saute peas, then top with lemon, basil and cheese.

