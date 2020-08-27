When it comes to a big bunch of basil, many turn to trusty pesto to use it up fast. But that’s not all you can — or should — do with it.
[Cashews give this simple pesto a boost of creamy goodness]
You can use it as a lettuce in salad, throw it by the handful into rice or let it wilt down like spinach into a pasta dish, instead.
[How to push fresh herbs beyond the garnish: Use with abundance and abandon]
You can also try these recipes from our Recipe Finder:
Ground Turkey, Asparagus and Basil Stir-Fry, above. A lightning-quick stir-fry gets an aromatic lift from ribbons of basil.
Spinach Soup With Dill and Basil. It’s so easy being green when you blend up spinach, dill and basil.
Watermelon-Basil Flavored Water. Herbs work wonderfully in drinks — here, basil and watermelon make a great pair.
Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews. Fresh veggies and tons of texture make this dish a great way to use up a CSA box.
Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings. Basil flavors the dumplings as well as the broth.
Sauteed Peas With Basil and Pecorino. Need a quick, super-green side? Saute peas, then top with lemon, basil and cheese.
More from Voraciously:
6 of our favorite crisps and crumbles to take advantage of summer’s best fruit
This giant, puffy Dutch baby, topped with fresh fruit, is a great way to start — or end — your day
This coconut rice with salmon and cilantro sauce deserves a spot in your regular recipe rotation