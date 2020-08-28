Fall fruit pie season is still some time off, although it’s certainly already on my mind. In the meantime, let’s take the rest of the summer to focus on a different genre — cooling, creamy custard and ice cream pies.

These types of desserts are often visually captivating and tinged with nostalgia. They tend to be no-bake or very light on baking, with oven time often limited to just the crust. So let’s embrace the waning days of the season with these recipes from our archives.

Banana Split Sundae Pie, above. This recipe from Voraciously’s newest staff addition, G. Daniela Galarza, is a real showstopper, with layers of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice creams, plus nuts, cherries and whipped cream. See also: Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie With Marcona Almonds, Tropical Ice Cream Cake.

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie. Even the crust doesn’t require baking in this outstanding take on a diner classic from Jessie Sheehan.

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Cream Pie. Lucky for us, Allison Robicelli went on a years-long quest to create the best version of this luscious dessert. Now you can reap the benefits.

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie. The crust consists of dates and shredded coconut, and sweetened condensed milk makes the filling especially easy to pull together. Stella Parks’s Magic Key Lime Pie uses sweetened condensed milk (albeit homemade) as well.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Passover Key Lime Pie. If you like to have billowy meringue on top of your key lime pie, here’s another gluten-free recipe that might suit you.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Coconut-Lime Cream Pie. The last of our spotlighted Key lime pies uses coconut sugar as the sweetener, included in the mounds of whipped cream on top. For one other unorthodox take, check out Avocado Key Lime Pie.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

That Cream Cheese Cool Whip Pie. I grew up eating this dessert made by my mom, which achieves a texture somewhere between cheesecake and mousse thanks to cream cheese and — yes! — Cool Whip. A store-bought crust is just fine here, and feel free to customize the filling with whatever cookies or candy you want.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Pudding Pie. This recipe touches on both the nostalgia of youth and the sophistication of adulthood, with Oreos or chocolate wafers, plus chocolate cereal, in the crust and liqueur in the filling and topping. Oh, and there’s candy or more cereal on top. Jenna’s Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie takes a somewhat similar approach but features chocolate-dipped strawberries and strawberry whipped cream.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Pie. Choose whether you want a traditional flaky crust or press-in graham cracker or chocolate wafer crust. Whatever you pick will go well with the chocolate pudding filling.

