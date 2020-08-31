Sure, you can use that ground beef to make a classic burger, but if you’re not in the mood for one, we’ve got you covered. Check out these recipes from our Recipe Finder to find a ground beef recipe that’s right for you.

Jamaican-Spiced Beef Collard Wraps, above. Spiced beef — similar to what you’ll find inside a much beloved Jamaican beef patty — gets tucked into blanched collards with rice for a tasty lunch that can be easily reheated.

[Lettuce, collards, cabbage and chard are the unsung heroes of the wrap]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Cincinnati Chili Over Spaghetti Squash. When spaghetti squash hit the market this fall, you’ll be ready with this warmly spiced Cincinnati-style chili to spoon on top.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Iowa Loose-Meat Sandwiches. Not a burger, not a sloppy Joe, but darned tasty in its own right.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Beef and Mushroom Sloppy Joes. Now here’s a sloppy Joe that won’t remind you of school lunches of yore. This one harnesses the umami flavor of mushrooms with just a touch of molasses for sweetness.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Enchiladas With Chili Gravy. It may be hot outside now, but the cold snap is coming. This is the cozy dish you’ll want for upcoming fall days.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Nebraska Runzas, by Way of Washington. If you’re not from Nebraska, runzas are essentially a beef-stuffed pastry.

