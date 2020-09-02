Embrace the ease of late-summer cooking with one-pan recipes that maximize flavor while minimizing work and cleanup. The single pan might be a cast-iron skillet for a sweet potato and collard hash; a sheet-pan for chili- and brown sugar-rubbed salmon; a wok for fried rice; or a saucepan for pasta and chicken with zucchini and cherry tomatoes.

So pick your pan and get ready to make a low-fuss, filling meal.

[Quarantine Cooking Show: Sheet-pan dinner for everyone]

As a bonus, most of these one-pan dinners can be made in less than 30 minutes. Find more quick, one-pan meals in our Recipe Finder.

Southern Collard and Sweet Potato Hash, above. A cast-iron skillet makes quick work of dinner in this colorful, flavorful hash that would be good for brunch, lunch or dinner.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Brown Sugar, Chili-Rubbed Salmon Sheet-Pan Dinner. This sheet-pan dinner is roasted in stages: First the potatoes go into the hot oven to start cooking while you prepare the scallions and salmon. The fish gets rubbed with brown sugar, chili powder and salt, which gives it a deep, barbecue-like flavor.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Skillet-Braised Spiced Potatoes and Chickpeas. Cumin, allspice and a touch of cinnamon add warming flavors to this 30-minute stove-top meal.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy Red Shakshuka. Start by making a flavorful tomato-based sauce that’s spiked with jalapeño and harissa. Then, top it with eggs and let it them poach in the hot sauce before topping the skillet with crumbled feta and herbs.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Better-Than-Takeout Fried Rice. Leftover rice is key to successful stir-fried rice, which needs to be a bit dried out so that it can handle the heat of a hot pan. Add onions, carrots, garlic or ginger for flavor and leftover or frozen vegetables or meat for heft.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken and Orzo Skillet. Zucchini and cherry tomatoes enliven a dish of pasta and chicken that’s cooked in one pan in under 30 minutes.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Orzo Skillet With Salmon, Peas, Dill and Feta. First, cook the orzo and season it with plenty of herbs, then add peas and greens before cooking the salmon right on top of the pasta and vegetables.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Tortilla Espanola. A traditional Spanish dish of onions, potatoes and eggs, tortilla is satisfying any time of day, and it reheats wonderfully.

More from Voraciously:

These delicious one-pan dinners let you focus on eating instead of doing dishes

6 of our favorite crisps and crumbles to take advantage of summer’s best fruit

One-pan recipes, because nobody really likes doing dishes