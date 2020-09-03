Since The Washington Post launched Voraciously in February 2018, with Post staffers and contributors writing cooking how-tos, equipment and ingredient guides as well as stories about accessible and essential dishes, we’ve published dozens and dozens of recipes.

Perhaps none are more popular than our chicken dishes.

Here, we are highlighting eight Voraciously chicken recipes that readers love best. From saucy to spicy, these simple dishes will make getting dinner on the table a breeze.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

One-Pan Chicken and Mushrooms. This treasured family recipe from my colleague Becky Krystal is cozy and simple.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Mosca’s Chicken a la Grande. When recipe editor Ann Maloney moved up to D.C. from New Orleans, she missed this extra garlicky chicken from Mosca’s, a beloved restaurant just outside of her hometown.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Easy Chicken Roll-Ups. In the “before times,” when we “had people over,” this dish would have made for a simple, eye-catching centerpiece to a dinner party. Instead, you can have a dinner party with the people already in your home by making this simple chicken dinner.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Honey-Citrus Chicken Thighs. Honey and citrus are a match made in heaven. Sticky sweet honey with bright citrus — here, that means lemon and orange juice, though you can switch that up if you’d like — makes dinner delightful.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy Chicken Parm. Crispy, spicy and extra saucy: Yum!



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. Need another saucy chicken? This one makes for great sandwiches, salads and more.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Jerk Chicken. We’re not kidding around when we say this chicken is spicy. This jerk chicken from Lazarus Lynch is super flavorful with a powerful kick.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Rice. Everyone loves a one-pot meal — less cleanup means more time to actually enjoy your meal.

