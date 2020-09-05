Hot dogs and hamburgers are the typical cookout fare — crowd-pleasing, quick-cooking and designed for customizable, individual servings.

Maybe you’re ready to grill something different, something bigger. If you’re only cooking for your family, or your close pod, you may be disinclined to tackle grilling multiple large cuts of meat or fish.

But I’d encourage you to consider a few of the options below from our Recipe Finder. Most feed a modest 4 to 6, and would make for great leftovers in sandwiches, tacos or salads.

Coca-Cola Smoked Beef Tenderloin, above. It’s a splurge but a worthy one, and the pairing of the high-end meat with a soft-drink-based marinade is just great.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Grill-Roasted Pork Loin With Blackberry Sauce. Roasting a piece of meat inside during summer can be unappealing, so try treating your grill like an oven. See also: Grill-Roasted Chicken, With a Smoking Option.

(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Cherry-Glazed Baby Back Ribs. First comes a sweet and spicy dry rub before a low and slow cook. At the end, the ribs get lacquered with a chipotle-spiked glaze made with cherry preserves and tart cherry juice.

(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Chipotle Honey-Marinated Steak. Hot honey is the MVP of this recipe.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Korean al Pastor. A Labor Day taco party? Count us in with this spicy, fruity pork shoulder.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Johnson’s Boucanière Pork Butt. No way around it — this recipe’s a project. If, however, you like to smoke your meat, you’re in for something special. Expect outstanding pulled pork sandwiches.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken Grilled Under a Brick. Spatchcocking a whole chicken, or cutting out the backbone and flattening it, works just as well on the grill as it does in the oven, and the crisp skin can’t be beat. Alternatively, there’s no need to wait until Thanksgiving for turkey: Check out Pit-Cooked-Style Turkey.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Planked Salmon With Smoky Orange Aioli and Salsa Verde. Grilling a salmon fillet on a cedar plank makes the process very easy without the risk of the fish falling apart. Plus, the plank can be the serving platter. Other options: Whole Smoke-Grilled Mountain Trout; Lemon and Dill Salmon.

