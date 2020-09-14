Sometimes the easiest meal is just putting something on toast! Whether your first toast was topped with avocado and lime or peanut butter and banana slices, toast remains the foundation of many great snacks, breakfasts and meals.

It’s all about versatility with toasts: anything goes. Keep it savory with beans, eggs and sauces, or have a sweet snack with fruit or nut butter.

Looking to experiment a bit or upgrade your toasts? Here are some of our favorite ways to top toast from our recipe archives.

Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios, above. Late-season peaches piled atop multigrain toast with creamy ricotta, sweet floral honey and crunchy pistachios make an excellent snack.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Savory Tomato Jam, Egg and Crispy Prosciutto Toasts. If you’ve never made tomato jam, now’s the time to start. Deep tomato flavor paired with crispy prosciutto and a runny egg is a wonderful combinations of flavor and texture.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Peach, Blue Cheese and Chicken Tartines. Use this combination as a guideline! Fresh fruit + protein + just a little cheese, and dinner is ready.



(Aubrie Pick/Ten Speed Press)

Garlicky Beans and Broccoli Rabe Over Toast. Beans on toast is a classic. But these aren’t the tomato-y beans on toast you might know. These are garlicky, cooked from scratch, and can be used in a lot of different ways, toast being one of them.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Blackened Broccolini and Bittersweet Almonds on Toast. Here’s a dish that is far more than the sum of its parts. A little char on the broccolini plus garlicky olive oil makes this one as simple as it is delicious.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Nigella’s Tomato-y Eggs on Toast. Get lost in the sauce with this rich tomato sauce fortified with egg. And a bit of cheese, of course.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Chickpea Salad Toasts With Poached Egg. This one is a great solution to lunch at home every day. Make a big batch of chickpea salad, then toast your bread, poach (or fry!) your egg and lunch is ready.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post).

Sweet Potato Toasts With Hummus, Radish and Sunflower Sprouts. Not into bread? Cut thick slabs of sweet potato and schmear some hummus on top.

More from Voraciously:

5 recipes featuring tangy, puckery tamarind — from pad thai to a glaze for poultry

Gochugaru transforms this one-pan chicken stir-fry into something truly exciting

Tadka — a spice-infused oil or ghee — can take any salad from ho-hum to flavorful