This year, we might not be celebrating the large-scale, vibrant and gregarious fun that is the modern-day Oktoberfest. So, have a smaller celebration with the people already in your home! Step 1: Grab some good beer. Step 2: Scroll down for the recipes from our Recipe Archives for something tasty alongside it.

Soft Pretzels, above. Disclaimer: These are a project. But, if you love pretzels, this recipe will give you the soft, chewy, salty pretzels of your dreams! Serve up with some Spicy Beer Mustard.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Classic Sauerkraut. For those moving on from sourdough to other forms of fermentation, try making your own sauerkraut.



(Raisa Aziz for the Washington Post)

Chicken Schnitzel With German Potato Salad. Traditional schnitzel uses pork chops, but these chicken schnitzels are just as crispy and tasty. German-style potato salads eschew mayonnaise for mixes of mustard and vinegar — if this one’s not quite what you’re looking for, this Warm New Potato Salad With Parsley will hit the mark.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Bratwurst Cooked the Right Way. If you’re going all out, do it right. Follow these steps for a flavorful bratwurst.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)

Pork and Cabbage With Mustard Cream Sauce. Looking for a cozy, warm dish? Cabbage gets cooked down until silky and topped with thin, quick-cooking pork chops.

