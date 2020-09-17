Overview

These are not typical flapjacks with bits of apple and carrot mixed in for seasoning. Here, the produce leads the way with mounds of shredded green apple and carrot bound into tender, lightly browned skillet cakes with just enough egg and whole grain flour to hold them together in pancake form.

The inherent sweetness of the carrot is prominent and is balanced by the light tartness of the apple (I leave the skin on for a pop of color, nutrition and rustic texture) and the zing of freshly grated ginger (you could substitute a teaspoon of ground ginger in a pinch). Served with a dollop of yogurt and sprinkled with crunchy toasted walnuts — no syrup needed — the pancakes make for a fabulous breakfast or brunch, but their savory essence means they also fit right in for lunch or dinner.

Keep this recipe in mind for whenever you need to spin something wonderful out of ordinary pantry and refrigerator staples. It’s sure to come in handy in the week ahead for those with ingredients left over from Rosh Hashanah dinner.

Savory Carrot-Apple Pancakes With Ginger

Ingredients

1/3 cup (35 grams) raw walnut pieces

2 medium Granny Smith apples, unpeeled, halved and cored

1 large carrot (about 5 1/2 ounces), peeled

3 large eggs

1/3 cup (45 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour, or regular whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 cup plain low-fat or regular Greek yogurt

Steps

Step 1

In a small dry skillet over medium heat, toast the nuts until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.

Step 2

Using either a food processor with the large-holed grating attachment, or the large holes of a box grater, grate the apples and the carrot. You should get about 1 1/2 cups apple and 1 cup carrot.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the apple, carrot, flour, ginger, baking powder and salt and stir to combine.

Step 3

In a large nonstick skillet or well seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Scoop a scant 1/4 cup of batter into the pan and tilt the pan around to spread the batter out with the bottom of the scoop after each mound is placed in the pan so that each pancake is about 3 1/2 inches in diameter. You should get 5 to 6 pancakes in the pan. Cook the pancakes until well browned and crisp on the outside and warmed through, about 3 minutes per side, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining oil and batter.

Divide the pancakes among 4 plates and top each serving with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of walnuts. Serve right away.

Recipe from dietitian and food columnist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,100 Post-tested recipes at washingtonpost.com/recipes.

More Nourish recipes from Voraciously:

Gochugaru transforms this one-pan chicken dish into something truly exciting

These two-bite sherbet sandwiches bring a light touch to a nostalgic dessert

Luscious tomato jam dresses up fried egg and crispy prosciutto toasts

Nutrition

Calories: 290; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 140 mg; Sodium: 454 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 11 g; Protein: 8 g.